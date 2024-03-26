Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $37,000 Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after buying an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,564,000 after buying an additional 3,107,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,513,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,232,000 after buying an additional 2,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,990,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,547,000 after buying an additional 2,798,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $35,988,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

