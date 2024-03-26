Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Grab were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Grab by 12.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Grab by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Grab by 9.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Grab by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Trading Down 0.3 %

GRAB stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

