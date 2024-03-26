Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Westlake were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 501,774 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 493,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,719,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225 over the last 90 days. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK stock opened at $150.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $151.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

