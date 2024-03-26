Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,600 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $588,957,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,684,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,170,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,006 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

