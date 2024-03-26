Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 263 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $11,054,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $341.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $494.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

