Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 950 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $533,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

