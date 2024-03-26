Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.00

Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08). Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,660,854 shares traded.

Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.

About Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L)

(Get Free Report)

Hardy Oil and Gas plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in India. It holds a 10% interest in the GS-01 block situated in the Gujarat-Saurashtra offshore basin off the west coast of India; and a 75% interest in the CY-OS/2 exploration block covering an area of approximately 859 kilometers located in the northern part of the Cauvery basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.