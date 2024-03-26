Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,544,025 shares trading hands.
Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. The stock has a market cap of £8.35 million, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.47.
About Haydale Graphene Industries
Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.
