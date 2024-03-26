HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 131 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $584.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

