HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,848 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $84.30 and a 1-year high of $109.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

