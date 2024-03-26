HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $85.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

