HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $347.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.03 and its 200 day moving average is $445.02. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.54 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.