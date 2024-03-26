HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,430 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,881 shares of company stock valued at $72,230,185. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $324.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 902.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

