HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.