HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $202,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE WFC opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.