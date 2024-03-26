HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

