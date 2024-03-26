HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $522.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $502.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $395.40 and a 1-year high of $526.66. The firm has a market cap of $404.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

