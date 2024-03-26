HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.22 and a 52-week high of $200.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $560.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

