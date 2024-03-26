HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 959 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

