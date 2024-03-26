HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Alan Schriesheim Sells 26,000 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HEICO Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HEI opened at $190.40 on Tuesday. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.64 and its 200-day moving average is $175.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $85,710,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,036,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 336.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $35,606,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

