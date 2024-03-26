HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,485 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of HF Sinclair worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,853,000 after acquiring an additional 357,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,014,000 after acquiring an additional 270,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

