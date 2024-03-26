High Tide’s (HITI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised High Tide from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ HITI opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. High Tide has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $148.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.49.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that High Tide will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,558,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 184,280 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in High Tide by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in High Tide by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

