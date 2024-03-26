Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

HGV opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,921.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

