Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Hookipa Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hookipa Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 1,739.1% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 5,217,385 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 7,610.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 898,036 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

