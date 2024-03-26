Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 2,072 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.7% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $167.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.53 and a 200-day moving average of $182.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

