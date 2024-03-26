Howard Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

