Howard Capital Management Group LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 2.1% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $282.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.