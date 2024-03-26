Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $29.89 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.6% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $29,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $305.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.60.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total transaction of $2,585,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,478,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,141,620 shares of company stock valued at $319,126,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

