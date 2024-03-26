Howard Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 296.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $280.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.32.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

