Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.7% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 29,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,232,000 after acquiring an additional 90,643 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,241,000 after buying an additional 178,132 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

MRK stock opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 895.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

