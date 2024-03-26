Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

LLY opened at $772.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $722.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.28. The firm has a market cap of $734.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

