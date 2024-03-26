Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 570 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $136.01 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.63.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.