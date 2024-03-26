Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Humacyte in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Humacyte Trading Down 5.1 %

Humacyte stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $366.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

