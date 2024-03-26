Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Boosted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $347.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.03 and its 200-day moving average is $445.02. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.54 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

