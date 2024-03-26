Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 9,517 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $944,847.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,263,967.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 9,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $944,847.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,263,967.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $649,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,629 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,391.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

