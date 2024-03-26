Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.71

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and traded as high as $17.10. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 15,797 shares traded.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

