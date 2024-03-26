Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker Sells 704,229 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H stock opened at $157.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $160.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.89.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,815,000 after purchasing an additional 225,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.