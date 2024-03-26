Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.24.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H opened at $157.88 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $160.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a PEG ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,144,504 shares of company stock valued at $333,945,183. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

