Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Director Peter Feinberg Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) Director Peter Feinberg acquired 25,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,003.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Immuneering Price Performance

IMRX opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Immuneering Co. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Immuneering Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Immuneering by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Immuneering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Immuneering by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Immuneering by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

