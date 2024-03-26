ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMGN. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. William Blair lowered ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,466,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,095,000 after purchasing an additional 984,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 471.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,258,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,098 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

