Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $55,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter.

BSEP opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

