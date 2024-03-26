Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 10.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth approximately $840,000.

UMAR stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

