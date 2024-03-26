Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Purchases 333,916 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

