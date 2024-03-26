Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Acquires 333,916 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,944,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,826,061.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on LSXMK

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 214.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,181.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 158,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 146,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,066,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 128,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.