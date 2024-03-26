International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Lifted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $188.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

