International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after acquiring an additional 903,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $188.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.41 and its 200-day moving average is $163.41. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

