International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $82.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

