International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company's stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.63 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at International Tower Hill Mines

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About International Tower Hill Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

