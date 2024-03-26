International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 5.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.63 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.10.
In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
