Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $700.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $644.13.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $639.09 on Tuesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $644.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 244,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,507,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.