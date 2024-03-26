Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.4% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $444.76 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $304.77 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $431.70 and a 200 day moving average of $398.33.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

